Food Bank of the Southern Tier donates 67k meals thanks to donations during holidays

(WBNG) -- 67,000 meals are going to those in need thanks to the generosity of the residents of the Southern Tier.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier announced the number of meals which are the results of its Cheers for Change holiday campaign.

The food bank collects donations from customers at various wine and liquor stores around the area over the holidays. This year, those donations helped to make a difference, and the Southern Tier Food Bank says the generosity was needed now more than ever.

"More than 72 thousand people in the Southern Tier, including one in five children, were living at or below the poverty line," said Katherine Strawser, Engagement Manager of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, "and at risk for hunger."

Strawser says the holiday season provides for the perfect time to hold the campaign, as people tend to be more mindful of being charitable and giving.

For more information on the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, click here or call (607) 796-6061.

With questions or comments for the Food Bank, click here.