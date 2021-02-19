Germany sees drop in virus cases flatten as variant surges

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s disease control agency is warning that the decline in new coronavirus infections the country had been seeing has leveled off and the share of cases involving more contagious variants is rising. Robert Koch Institute President Lothar Wieler says Germany may be heading toward another “turning point” in the pandemic after weeks of falling infections. The trend comes as several German states prepare to reopen elementary schools and kindergartens next week, a move criticized by some teachers’ unions that say there are insufficient measures to protect students and staff members. Germany reported 9,113 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 508 more virus-related deaths.