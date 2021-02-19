Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles will receive a third-round pick in this year’s draft and a conditional second-round pick in 2022 that can turn into a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75% of the snaps this year or 70% and the Colts make the playoffs. Wentz is an ideal fit to succeed Philip Rivers, who retired after leading the Colts to the playoffs in his only season in Indianapolis. Wentz is coming off the worst season of his five-year career and was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts after 12 games. In 2017, he led the Eagles to an 11-2 record before a knee injury ended his season and Philadelphia went on to win its only Super Bowl title.

UNDATED (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies two-time All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto has a small fracture in his right thumb and will be evaluated again in two weeks. Realmuto was injured while blocking a pitch six days ago. He practiced on the first day of spring training Wednesday but an MRI later revealed the break. His hand will be immobilized but it’s possible he’ll still catch pitchers during bullpen sessions. Realmuto said he’s confident he’ll be ready for the season opener on April 1, but wants to make sure hs thumb has healed.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kaapo Kakko and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Colin Blackwell and Brendan Smith scored in regulation for the Rangers, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who were playing for the first time since Feb. 7 because of COVID-19. Philadelphia was without six players who still are in the COVID-19 health and safety protocol. Those include captain Claude Giroux, whose streak of playing in 328 consecutive games ended. Sean Couturier had Philadelphia’s lone goal in the shootout.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby picked up his sixth goal of the season, Tristan Jarry stopped 31 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins held off the New York Islanders 4-1. Teddy Blueger, Jason Zucker and Bryan Rust also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh collected just its third regulation victory of the season to bounce back from a dismal loss to Washington. Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves for the Islanders and Brock Nelson scored late to help the Islanders avoid being shut out but New York’s three-game winning streak came to a halt.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — E.J. Liddell scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half and No. 4 Ohio State outlasted Penn State 92-82. Duane Washington scored 21 points and C.J. Walker added 13 for the Buckeyes, who used a 15-0 run midway through the second half to take control and win their seventh straight. Myreon Jones led Penn State with 18 points. Izaiah Brockington and Seth Lundy each scored 12 points and Jamari Wheeler added 11 for the Nittany Lions, who lost their third straight.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dana Evans matched her career high with 29 points and extended her Atlantic Coast Conference scoring lead, helping No. 3 Louisville beat Pittsburgh 82-58. Evans, who entered with a conference-best 20.3 points per game average, made 11 of her 20 shots. Louisville (20-1, 13-1 ACC) led by six at the half, but Evans and the Cardinals came alive in the third quarter. She scored 13 points by herself as the Cardinals outscored the Panthers, 26-13 in the period. Senior guard Gabbie Green almost singlehandedly kept the Panthers (5-10, 3-8) in the game. She scored 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting and went 5 of 8 from 3-point range.