How long can we stay area-wide snow-free?

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Chance of lake effect snow north. Trace to 2” possible in persistent snow. Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 15-20





Forecast Discussion:

Cloudy skies are expected to remain this evening and tonight with lows dropping into the teens to around 20. If winds can line up just right, and enough moisture is available, some lake effect snow could develop north of Binghamton. There is considerable uncertainty, in my opinion, with this occurring. If it does a couple inches of snow could fall through northern parts of Cortland and Chenango County.

There are no major storms forecast this weekend but as we get into next week it looks like we could see some more snowfall. Tonight on 12 News we'll talk about how much snow we could see.