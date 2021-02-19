‘Insatiable’ Crosby hungry as ever as 1,000th game arrives

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is showing no signs of slowing down as he reaches the 1,000-game plateau. Crosby will reach the milestone when Pittsburgh hosts the New York Islanders. He is the first member of the Penguins to reach the 1,000-game mark and at age 33 remains as dynamic as ever. Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan says Crosby’s work ethic sets him apart. Crosby is off to a solid start for the Penguins this season. His six goals are tied for tops on the team.