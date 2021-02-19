Johnson City High School to switch to synchronous-online instruction

(WBNG) -- In a letter to parents, the Johnson City School District says all its high school students will move to mandatory synchronous instruction.

The district says this will help students who were learning from home return to a consistent daily school schedule. Students who are virtually learning will now be in class at the same time as students who are in the classroom.

Physical education classes will not be changing their instructional mode during this time, the district says.

The district also notes that students will need to be logged in on Google Meet to receive their attendance credit. The district says that students will no longer receive attendance credit for answering their daily attendance questions.

