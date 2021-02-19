Local officials say airline industry likely to take multiple years to financially recover

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- Despite some recent funding success, airports across the country and here in the Southern Tier are struggling financially.

Recently the Greater Binghamton Airport (GBM) was awarded a $1M federal grant, which the airport says it will use to cover operational costs.

Run by Broome County, the airport has seen a decrease in travel over the pandemic, as it has decreased the number of flights per day from three to just one.

County Executive Jason Garnar (D) said the airport was close to returning to its glory days at the beginning of last year, but now it, and the rest of the airline industry will take a couple of years to recover.

"Right before COVID, I really believe that we were probably six months to a year from getting more flights or getting another carrier to come in," Garnar said. "COVID devastated the whole airline industry, I think they cut tens of thousands of jobs."

The county executive had previously said before the pandemic that he had hoped to attract another airline to the airport and to develop daily flights to a regional hub outside the Midwest such as the South.

He said on Friday he expects the industry to take 2-3 years to recover