Police eye Marilyn Manson in domestic violence investigation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Detectives say they are investigating allegations of domestic violence against rocker Marilyn Manson involving incidents that occurred about a decade ago in West Hollywood. Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. John Adams says Friday that the Special Victims Bureau opened the investigation after a woman approached authorities to report the allegations. Word of the investigation came less than three weeks after actor Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused Manson, her ex-fiancé, of sexual and other physical abuse, alleging she was “manipulated into submission” during their relationship. The 52-year-old Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, has denied Wood’s allegations as “horrible distortions of reality.” His lawyer could not be reached for further comment Friday.