Military training jet crashes in woods near Alabama airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Air Force says a military training jet has crashed near an Alabama airport. An Air Force statement said a T-38 trainer aircraft crashed Friday. The aircraft was assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi. The jet crashed around 5:30 p.m. near Dannelly Field in Montgomery, Alabama. The military said it had no information on the condition of the pilots is unknown at this time, and the cause of the accident was not immediately known. A safety investigation board will convene to investigate the accident.