More charges against Chinese scientist in visa fraud case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Chinese researcher visiting Stanford University who was charged with visa fraud after she allegedly hid her military background is facing new charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Thursday a federal grand jury charged 39-year-old Chen Song with obstruction of justice, destruction of documents and making false statements to a government agency. Song was one of four Chinese scientists living in the U.S. and doing research at universities who were arrested last July by the Justice Department after it accused them of lying about their status as members of China’s People’s Liberation Army. Song’s attorney did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press Friday seeking comment.