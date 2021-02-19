Multi-million dollar I-81 Susquehanna Project has details announced

(WBNG) --The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced details regarding the I-81 Susquehanna Project Thursday.

Included in the announcement was the estimated cost of the project, which is between $175 and $200 million. Work is expected to begin sometime between 2023 ad 2025.

According to the DOT, the project will consist of reconstruction and repair work along I-81 from New Milford Borough to the New York border.

It will also include the replacement of the two bridges over the Susquehanna River between Hallstead Borough and Great Bend Borough. The two bridges built in 1961 have gone through several repairs over the decades.

According to the DOT, around 27,000 vehicles, 47% being trucks, travel on the bridges every day. The department says that number will increase to be 55,000 vehicles by 2045.

The project will focus on fixing aging infrastructure and address outdated designs and construction methods.