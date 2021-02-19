NYS approves $4M in conservation grants for local farms to combat climate change

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- The state announced 4 million dollars worth of grants have been approved to help local farms combat climate change.

Jennifer Kelly of the Chenango County Water and Soil Conservation District says it received over $175,000 through the grant program.

Kelly says the money allocated to the conservation will be used to reforest 36 acres of land that lines local rivers and streams.

She says this plan is in an effort to mitigate damage from extreme flooding in the future.

Kelly says the Grant will "help farmers prepare for major storm events to retrofit their farms so less damage is done to the farm."

Conservationists say it is not only farmers who will be benefitting from this grant, but the entire ecosystem has the advantage of added vegetation. This will prevent chemicals from running off into the rivers and streams.