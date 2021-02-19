Pfizer asks FDA to store vaccines at warmer temps

(CNN) — Pfizer says new data shows it’s COVID-19 vaccine can be stored at warmer temperatures.

The pharmaceutical company found that the vaccine can remain stable when stored for two weeks at standard freezer temperatures, that’s between negative 25 degrees and negative 15 degrees.

Right now, the vaccine is approved to only be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures for up to 5 days and can only last up to 6 months in an ultra-cold freezer.

Pfizer submitted this new data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with the hopes the new two-week storage option would help vaccine centers and pharmacies manage their supply easier.

The data will be submitted to global regulatory agencies within the next few weeks.