Russia steps in, trying to aid stalled Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Russia is stepping up efforts to try and find a way forward for a stalled Afghan peace process as talks between the Taliban and the Kabul government have floundered and the new administration in Washington is mulling its options. Russian officials are making the rounds, visiting regional players and meeting officials and senior Taliban figures even as a NATO ministerial conference this week concluded there’s no easy solution on how to end Afghanistan’s protracted war. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for Afghanistan was in Pakistan on Friday for talks with officials. Islamabad has been a key player with significant influence over the Taliban. Also in Pakistan separately to meet with the powerful army chief was the U.S. Central Command head Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie.