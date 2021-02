Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford, Bradford, Susquehanna and Tioga Counties until 1 PM.

Winter Weather Advisory for Delaware, Sullivan and Wayne Counties until 6 PM .

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow tapering to snow showers. 0-1”, 2” possible. 60% High 32 (28-34) Wind SE>NW 5-10 mph

As a low swings across the area, we'll keep snow in the forecast today. Snow will taper from west to east.