Spain sees 4th night of riots as government shows strain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Street protests over the imprisonment of a rapper have turned violent for a fourth straight night in Spain. Police in the northeastern region of Catalonia said some protesters pelted officers with bottles, stones, fireworks and paint on Friday. Others set fire to large street trash containers and used them to block streets. Political responses to the disturbances are straining relations inside the country’s coalition government. The pitched battles raged hours after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the violence is “inadmissible.” His comments accentuated a rift with his coalition government’s junior partner, the far-left United We Can, which has avoided publicly condemning the violence.