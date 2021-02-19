UN gives green light to fund Lebanon tribunal for 2021

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has given a green light to keep the U.N.-backed tribunal investigating the 2005 assassination of Lebanon’s former prime minister Rafik Hariri operating and funded for at least this year. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a letter to the council circulated Friday that the president of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon informed him in November that its work wouldn’t be finished by the Feb. 28 expiration of its mandate. She asked for a two-year extension to advance its work “towards completion.” Guterres says he intends to extend the tribunal for two years, and the president of the Security Council says members approved extending the mandate.