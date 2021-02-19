UN report: South Sudan’s violence ‘worse’ than in civil war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A United Nations commission says the scale of violence in South Sudan is “a lot worse” than during the country’s five-year civil war. And it accuses senior officials of supporting armed groups that at times have involved tens of thousands of fighters. The new report by the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan is a sharp warning that civilians are as much at risk as ever of atrocities. The civil war ended in 2018, and the wave of deadly communal violence began shortly after that. A spokesman for South Sudan’s president says he needs to read the report before commenting.