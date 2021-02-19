US sanctions over pipeline from Russia deemed lacking by GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has added a layer of sanctions to a Russian vessel and the shipowner for their work on a new gas pipeline from Russia that is strongly opposed in the U.S. and eastern Europe. But the move was immediately criticized as inadequate by senior Republican lawmakers. They noted that the administration had not penalized any additional companies or individuals for work on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. And they said the new sanctions were redundant as they duplicate existing penalties that the Trump administration had imposed in January. The sanctions were announced in a report submitted to Congress by the State Department late Friday night.