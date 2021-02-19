Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Southern Wayne County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Pike, and Wayne counties. In New
York, Sullivan county.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM today.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Peak snowfall intensities will be under 1
inch an hour. Snow will gradually end this afternoon from west
to east.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Pennsylvania can be found at
511pa.com, and for New York at 511ny.org, or by dialing 5-1-
1 from within the respective states.
