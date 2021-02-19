Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Southern Wayne County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Pike, and Wayne counties. In New

York, Sullivan county.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM today.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Peak snowfall intensities will be under 1

inch an hour. Snow will gradually end this afternoon from west

to east.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Pennsylvania can be found at

511pa.com, and for New York at 511ny.org, or by dialing 5-1-

1 from within the respective states.

&&