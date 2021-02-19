Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 1:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 1:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Tioga and Broome counties.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Peak snowfall intensities will be under 1
inch an hour. Snow will gradually end late this morning from
west to east.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for New York can be found at
511ny.org, or by dialing 5-1-1 from within the state.
