Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 1:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Tioga and Broome counties.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Peak snowfall intensities will be under 1

inch an hour. Snow will gradually end late this morning from

west to east.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for New York can be found at

511ny.org, or by dialing 5-1-1 from within the state.

&&