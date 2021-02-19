Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Delaware County.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Peak snowfall intensities will be under 1
inch an hour. Snow will gradually end this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for New York can be found at
511ny.org, or by dialing 5-1-1 from within the state.

