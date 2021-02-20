B-Devils fall to Phantoms in shutout

ALLENTOWN, P.A. (WBNG) -- In his second game back, Gilles Senn made 27 saves as the Binghamton Devils fall to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 3-0.

The Phantoms jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period. Senn was busy in the first stopping 12 of 13 shots he faced.

Phantom's Max Willman adds one more to the lead at 4:20 in the second period.

On a power play, Zayde Wisdom scored his second goal of the night to help extend the Phantom's lead 3-0.

Senn saved 27 of 30 shots in the loss.

The B-Devils return to the ice hosting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.