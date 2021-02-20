Binghamton men defeat NJIT on the road

NEWARK, N.J. (WBNG) -- Coming off a 19 day COVID-19 pause, the Binghamton men's basketball team defeated NJIT in the first game of the series.

Final score:

Binghamton - 76 (3-13, 3-10 AE), NJIT - 63 (7-10, 6-9 AE)

Binghamton got out to a 20-7 lead early in the first half. Bearcats made 13 of their first 17 shots and was ahead 33-15 in the first few minutes of the game.

The Highlanders had 12 turnovers and four shot-clock violations.

Sophomore Tyler Bertram led with 16 points. Sophomore Dan Petcash was right behind with 14.

Binghamton and NJIT face off again Sunday at 3 p.m.