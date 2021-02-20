Club has paddled entire 444 miles of Susquehanna River

YORK, Pa. (AP) — They paddle every mile of the river in kayaks, through chilling rain and lightning storms. They push 25 miles a day and camp on secluded shorelines and islands. They want to experience the Susquehanna River in a way hardly anyone else does. Their mission is to paddle all of its 444 miles, from Lake Otsego in Cooperstown, New York, to the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace, Maryland. To paddle the entire Susquehanna in one trip typically takes about two weeks and includes navigating around numerous dams, unpredictable spring and summer storms — and even wildlife.