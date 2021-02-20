Daly, Hall lift Saint Joseph’s past La Salle 91-82 in OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Daly scored 30 points and Jordan Hall finished with a triple-double and Saint Joseph’s beat La Salle 91-82 in overtime. Hall posted the Hawks’ first triple-double since Dwayne Jones on February 19, 2005. He scored a season-high 22 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and distributed 10 assists. Taylor Funk added 20 points, and the redshirt junior now is just 15 points shy of 1,000 for his career. Christian Ray had 18 points and 11 rebounds