Davis carries Detroit over Robert Morris 80-61

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis scored 29 points and Noah Waterman added a career-best 22 as Detroit defeated Robert Morris 80-61, ending the regular season. Bul Kuol had 16 points for Detroit, which earned its sixth straight home victory. Marquell Fraser added nine rebounds. Davis, who also had eight assists, had his 12th-straight game with 20 or more points. Charles Bain had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Colonials. Kahliel Spear added 10 points. Dante Treacy had six rebounds.