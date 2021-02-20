Debris falls from plane during emergency landing near Denver

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) --Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday, with one very large piece that appears to be part of the engine narrowly missing a home.

Authorities said nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 returned to the Denver International Airport after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff.

Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Honolulu when the incident occurred.

United says there were 231 passengers and 10 crew on board. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.