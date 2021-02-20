Enrollment at US community colleges plummets amid pandemic

PHOENIX (AP) — Enrollment at U.S. community colleges has plunged 10% from fall 2019 to fall 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to The National Student Clearinghouse, which says community colleges were hit the hardest for enrollment among all types of colleges. Four-year universities fared better than many had expected, with only a slight enrollment decrease. There are myriad reasons for the community college downturn. Fewer freshmen are enrolling and some are delaying college until campuses fully reopen. But the pandemic has also taken a heavy toll on older adult students. Many lost jobs or have no time for their own schooling as they supervise their children’s online classes.