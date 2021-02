VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored 20 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 10 Villanova to a 68-60 victory over UConn. Justin Moore added 11 points for the Wildcats (14-3, 9-2 Big East), who clamped down defensively in the second half. James Bouknight, in his second game back after missing eight due to elbow surgery, scored 21 points for the Huskies (10-6, 7-6).