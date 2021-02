RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jacob Gilyard and Blake Francis scored 17 points apiece as Richmond defeated Duquesne 79-72. Tyler Burton added 16 points for the Spiders. Richmond scored the last seven points of the game after Michael Hughes tied the game with a layup with just under a minute to play. Gilyard and Francis both hit a pair of free throws before Gilyard knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Hughes led the Dukes with a season-high 20 points.