Gov. Cuomo: 93% of vaccinations administered, NY allows visitation to nursing homes

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo gave an update of the state's progress with the coronavirus vaccine Saturday, and announced the progress has allowed for nursing home visitations to resume.

The governor reported 93% of vaccination doses given to the state by the federal government for week 10 of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out plan have been administered to residents.

Cuomo said, "The Department of Health is working closely with all providers, including local health departments, hospitals, pharmacies, and FQHCs to minimize the impact on their operations and reduce the number of appointments that must be rescheduled."

The Governor says 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, but New York's distribution network and population of eligible individuals still exceeds the supply coming from the federal government.

New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

He said, "The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, and we will continue to work with our federal partners to expedite the delayed shipments and will keep New Yorkers updated over the coming days."

The Governor also announced that the state will allow visitation of nursing homes residents to take place as long as they adhere to CMS and CDC guidelines.

The department of health recommends those visiting loved ones in nursing homes take a rapid test before entering the facilities, and that these rapid tests will be provided by the DOH to nursing homes at no cost.

For more information on NY state's battle against the coronavirus, click here.