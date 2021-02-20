Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — All-Star Joel Embiid scored a career-high 50 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 112-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Embiid added 17 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in a dominating performance at both ends of the court. Tobias Harris had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers, who played without Ben Simmons (illness) for the second straight game and clinched coaching duties for Doc Rivers at the All-Star Game. Zach LaVine scored 30 points for the Bulls.

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Players snapped pictures of Lake Tahoe and the majestic Sierra Nevada mountains as they came out for their first look at the picturesque outdoor rink that will host a pair of NHL games this weekend. Others just soaked in the environment before taking the ice for a practice that took them back to their childhood, when many got started playing hockey on frozen ponds and lakes. It’s fair to say none of those makeshift rinks was quite like the one that will be used for the games this weekend between Vegas and Colorado and Philadelphia and Boston in one of the most scenic settings imaginable.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is showing no signs of slowing down as he reaches the 1,000-game plateau. Crosby will reach the milestone when Pittsburgh hosts the New York Islanders. He is the first member of the Penguins to reach the 1,000-game mark and at age 33 remains as dynamic as ever. Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan says Crosby’s work ethic sets him apart. Crosby is off to a solid start for the Penguins this season. His six goals are tied for tops on the team.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Infielder Todd Frazier has agreed to a minor league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates that includes an invitation to big league spring training. If Frazier is added to the 40-man roster, he would get a one-year contract paying a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues. The Pirates are in need of depth at both corner infield spots after trading first baseman Josh Bell to Washington in the offseason. Colin Moran will move from third base to first full-time, with Ke’Bryan Hayes penciled in the starter at third. The 35-year-old Frazier hit .236 with four homers last season.