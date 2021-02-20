Lake effect snow lingers overnight

TONIGHT: Scattered lake effect snow showers 60%. A coating - 2 inches for most. Pockets of 4 inches possible in Cortland and northern Chenango County. Low of 13 (7-13). Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.



SUNDAY: Clouds early with emerging sunshine around lunch time. High of 30 (26-32). Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Scattered lake effect snow showers continue through the overnight hours before tapering off prior to sunrise. Clouds to clear out giving way to sunshine around noontime as temperatures warm to near 30.



Yet there is more snow on the way to start the work week as scattered snow showers will develop on Monday afternoon. There is the potential for a few inches of snow to accumulate but it does not look too impactful of a storm.



By midweek, the Southern Tier will be observing above average temperatures with a few locations warming into the 40s!