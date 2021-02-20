Leading by example: Parents’ values undergird kids’ success

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bruce Jordan still carries the values he was raised with in neighborhoods of Johnstown and has passed important lessons on to his children. He says ideals he learned – respect for others and representing your family, dreaming big and being true to one’s self – are still the foundation for a successful life. The Greater Johnstown head varsity football coach has two seniors in the district – Zorin and Mia – both high achievers who agreed that their parents’ lessons have hit home. He considers the principles he was taught a culmination of a “generational education” that has carried a strong message throughout the years