Pennsylvania police officer facing charges in Capitol riot

LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania police officer is facing federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump over the results of the 2020 election. North Cornwall Township officer Joseph Fischer is listed a patrolman on the department’s site. He’s charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of justice. Authorities allege that he posted a Facebook video showing the recorder entering the building and getting into a “physical encounter” with at least one police officer. A message seeking comment was sent to Fischer.