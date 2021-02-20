Police: Officer responding to dispute shot, killed armed man

CATASAUQUA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer responding to a dispute between a man and his former girlfriend shot and killed the man after he allegedly refused to drop a gun in the basement of an eastern Pennsylvania home. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said 27-year-old Ryan Shirey was pronounced dead by the county coroner’s office at the Catasauqua home following the shooting, which occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. State police said the officer who fired has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. State police, the county homicide task force and the district attorney’s office are investigating.