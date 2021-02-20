Pop-up drive-in theaters flourish during the pandemic

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans seem to be reconstructing a gauzy vision of 1950s suburban life, with family dinners, board games and big homes with yards back in demand. And one more staple from that doo-wop decade has resurfaced, though with a distinctly 21st-century twist: drive-in movie theaters are popping up at venues throughout the Philadelphia region. While traditional drive-ins have almost disappeared, these temporary theaters, which tap into both the pop-up business trend and a quarantined populace’s desire for safe outdoor activities, are suddenly commonplace.