Raiquan Gray scores 16 as Florida State tops Pitt 79-72

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Raiquan Gray had 16 points and eight rebounds, and No. 16 Florida State beat Pittsburgh 79-72 for its third straight win. The Seminoles led for over 35 minutes of the game, but never by more than 11 points. Malik Osborne had 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds. RayQuan Evans also scored 12 points, and Scottie Barnes had 11. Justin Champagnie had 21 points and 10 boards for the Panthers in his 11th double-double of the season. Xavier Johnson added 15 points.