Sheriff: 3 dead in gun store shooting in New Orleans suburb

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect fatally shot two people at a gun store in a greater New Orleans suburb, and the shooter also died as others firing guns engaged the suspect inside and outside the building. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the suspect first fired inside the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the suburb of Metairie on Saturday afternoon, striking two people. Both of those shot were later pronounced dead. He said several other people — whether employees or customers — then engaged the suspect both inside the store and out. He said the suspect also was dead. Authorities say two other people were wounded and have been hospitalized.