Snow Squall Warning from SAT 12:57 PM EST until SAT 2:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Snow Squall Warning for…

Southern Cayuga County in central New York…

Cortland County in central New York…

Southwestern Onondaga County in central New York…

Northern Chenango County in central New York…

* Until 200 PM EST.

* At 1257 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line

extending from Tully to Fleming, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Very poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind

gusts up to 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

Locations impacted include…

Cortland, Norwich, Owasco, Homer, Fleming, Otisco, Preble, Moravia,

Niles and Scott.

This includes the following highway exits…

New York Interstate 81 between 10 and 14.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the

visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.

