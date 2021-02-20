Snow Squall Warning from SAT 5:27 PM EST until SAT 6:15 PM EST

Snow Squall Warning from SAT 5:27 PM EST until SAT 6:15 PM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Snow Squall Warning for…
Southwestern Broome County in central New York…
Southern Tioga County in central New York…
Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…
Northeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…
* Until 615 PM EST.
* At 527 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line
extending from near Van Etten to Great Bend, moving southeast at 20
mph.
HAZARD…Very poor visibility in heavy snow.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.
Locations impacted include…
Binghamton, Vestal, Endicott, Barton, Kirkwood, Sayre, Conklin,
Waverly, Owego and Jackson.
This includes the following highway exits…
New York Interstate 81 near 1.
Interstate 86/Route 17 between 60 and 68.
Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 217 and 230.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the
visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
