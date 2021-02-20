Snow Squall Warning from SAT 5:27 PM EST until SAT 6:15 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Snow Squall Warning for…

Southwestern Broome County in central New York…

Southern Tioga County in central New York…

Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Northeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 615 PM EST.

* At 527 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line

extending from near Van Etten to Great Bend, moving southeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD…Very poor visibility in heavy snow.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

Locations impacted include…

Binghamton, Vestal, Endicott, Barton, Kirkwood, Sayre, Conklin,

Waverly, Owego and Jackson.

This includes the following highway exits…

New York Interstate 81 near 1.

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 60 and 68.

Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 217 and 230.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the

visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.

