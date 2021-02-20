Skip to Content

UN experts: Trump ally, UAE firms violated Libya sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say American security contractor Erik Prince, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, violated the U.N. arms embargo against Libya along with three United Arab Emirates-based companies and their top managers during an operation to help a rebel military commander take the capital Tripoli. The panel outlined “a well-funded private military company operation” called “Project Opus” designed to provide military equipment to eastern-based commander Khalifa Hifter. The plan “included a component to kidnap or terminate individuals regarded as high value targets in Libya,” the experts said. AP obtained key sections of the U.N. report on Saturday.

