An updated version of Brian Stelter’s ‘Hoax’ coming in June

NEW YORK (AP) — Most paperback editions of books aren’t changed, or get a quick afterword. But CNN media critic Brian Stelter is making such a substantial revision to last summer’s “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” that it will in many ways be like a new book. He’s adding some 20,000 words to the 95,000-word hardcover edition, taking in the election, U.S. Capitol riot, the rise of Tucker Carlson as the leading Fox personality and other reporting. Even the cover will be different, replacing a picture of the back of former President Trump’s head with one of several Fox News stars.