Arkansas’ GOP governor says he won’t back a Trump 2024 bid

Arkansas’ Republican governor is making clear he won’t back Donald Trump if the former president runs for the White House in 2024. Asa Hutchinson says “it’s time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party. Hutchinson tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that Trump is “going to have a voice” as a former president, but that he “should not define our future.” In the interview, Hutchinson was asked whether he would ever support Trump again. The governor replied, “No, I wouldn’t.” Hutchinson said the Republican Party will have a “good future” if it sticks to core conservative principles rather than “personalities.”