Binghamton men sweep NJIT to finish the regular season

NEWARK, N.J. (WBNG) -- The Binghamton men's basketball team completes the sweep against NJIT to close out the regular season.

Final score:

Binghamton - 72 (4-13, 4-10 AE), NJIT - 58 (7-11, 6-10 AE)

Despite being down 32-31 at halftime, the Bearcats shot 50% from the field in the first half. Binghamton used a 17-8 run midway through the second half to pull ahead.

Sophomores Dan Petcash and George Tinsley both finished with 16 points. Senior Thomas Bruce was right behind with 12. Sophomore Tyler Bertram added 11 points and had six assists.

Binghamton will play No. 4 seed Hartford Saturday at 2 p.m. in Hartford for the first round of the America East tournament.