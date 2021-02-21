Bright sun, poor ice delay outdoor NHL game at Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — The setting was spectacular but the ice conditions were far from it, leading to a more than eight-hour delay between the first and second period of the outdoor game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at Lake Tahoe. The NHL decided to halt the game Saturday afternoon because bright sun and temperatures hovering around freezing led to poor ice conditions that had players and officials repeatedly falling because of holes on the ice. The game resumed 8 hours, 7 minutes later at 9:02 p.m. PST.