Cancer screening event to be held in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Lourdes Hospital, in partnership with the Broome County Urban League and the Southern Tier Cancer Services Program, will be holding a cancer screening event on Monday in honor of Black History Month.

The screening event will be held at Visions Federal Credit Union in Johnson City, by the Johnson City Walmart, at 100 Pavillion Rd. on Monday, Feb. 22.

The event will take place from 2 to 6 P.M. and services provide screenings for breast, cervical, colon, and lung cancer, as well as cancer and cancer screening education.

Lourdes officials say appointments for the screening are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule a screening for the event, call (607) -321-0015 or click here and register online.

Officials say the Southern Tier Cancer Services program can help eligible and uninsured NYS residents get free cancer screenings. Click here to learn more.