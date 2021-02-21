Despite some broken Ice Fest sculptures, Court Street businesses express excitement over future events

DOWNTOWN BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- If you take a walk down Court Street, you'll still see some fun ice sculptures that were created for Downtown's Ice Fest.

Friday's "Ice Fest" brought unique sculptures to Downtown Binghamton, but on Saturday some were knocked down.

Businesses on Court Street said it was disheartening to see the sculptures broken.

"You hate to see it, we try and bring some nice, cool things to Downtown Binghamton for people to enjoy. It's a shame that someone had to do something like that when we're just trying to bring some joy into a disappointing year," said Colonial's General Manager, Mark Yezzi.

Muckles' Owner, Jonathan Layish, also expressed disappointment, adding that his store's sculpture was one of the ones knocked down and he, himself, had not yet seen it in person.

But Layish said that he hopes the fest will not be overshadowed by the broken pieces.

"We're hoping that this turns into something positive and we're hoping that, going forward, we can participate in more things, being downtown," said Layish.

Other Court Street businesses agreed with Layish's sentiment, adding that they were extremely pleased with this year's displays and the overwhelmingly positive support from the community.

The businesses add that they plan to do more fun things in Downtown Binghamton.