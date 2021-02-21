Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Islanders 3-2. Kris Letang scored twice, including a tiebreaking goal in the third period, as Pittsburgh won for the fourth time in five games. Mike Matheson also scored, and Tristan Jarry made 33 saves. Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson scored for New York, which has dropped two straight following a season-high eight-game point streak. Semyon Varlamov stopped 15 shots.

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored 20 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 10 Villanova to a 68-60 victory over UConn. Justin Moore added 11 points for the Wildcats (14-3, 9-2 Big East), who clamped down defensively in the second half. James Bouknight, in his second game back after missing eight due to elbow surgery, scored 21 points for the Huskies (10-6, 7-6).

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Raiquan Gray had 16 points and eight rebounds, and No. 16 Florida State beat Pittsburgh 79-72 for its third straight win. The Seminoles led for over 35 minutes of the game, but never by more than 11 points. Malik Osborne had 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds. RayQuan Evans also scored 12 points, and Scottie Barnes had 11. Justin Champagnie had 21 points and 10 boards for the Panthers in his 11th double-double of the season. Xavier Johnson added 15 points.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jacob Gilyard and Blake Francis scored 17 points apiece as Richmond defeated Duquesne 79-72. Tyler Burton added 16 points for the Spiders. Richmond scored the last seven points of the game after Michael Hughes tied the game with a layup with just under a minute to play. Gilyard and Francis both hit a pair of free throws before Gilyard knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Hughes led the Dukes with a season-high 20 points.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Santi Aldama scored 27 points with the help of 4—for-6 shooting from behind the 3-point arc and Loyola (MD) smoked Lehigh 75-47. Luke Johnson scored 10 points for Loyola, which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Golden Dike grabbed eight rebounds and distributed six assists in the win. Nic Lynch had 15 points for the Mountain Hawks.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Daly scored 30 points and Jordan Hall finished with a triple-double and Saint Joseph’s beat La Salle 91-82 in overtime. Hall posted the Hawks’ first triple-double since Dwayne Jones on February 19, 2005. He scored a season-high 22 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and distributed 10 assists. Taylor Funk added 20 points, and the redshirt junior now is just 15 points shy of 1,000 for his career. Christian Ray had 18 points and 11 rebounds